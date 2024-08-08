Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Given New $64.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FNF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Fidelity National Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.33.

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

NYSE:FNF traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,251,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,985. Fidelity National Financial has a twelve month low of $37.10 and a twelve month high of $56.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.92. The company has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.35.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Anthony Park sold 85,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $4,319,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,033,670.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Financial

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter worth $30,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 109.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Featured Articles

