Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Fidelity National Financial Stock Up 1.2 %
FNF traded up $0.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.73. 1,251,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,323,989. The stock has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.92. Fidelity National Financial has a fifty-two week low of $37.10 and a fifty-two week high of $56.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.
Several research firms have commented on FNF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.33.
Fidelity National Financial Company Profile
Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.
