Filo Mining (FIL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Filo Mining is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 9th. Analysts expect Filo Mining to post earnings of C($0.23) per share for the quarter.

Filo Mining last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.22) by C($0.12).

Filo Mining Price Performance

Shares of CVE FIL opened at C$8.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a current ratio of 9.86. Filo Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$1.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a PE ratio of -46.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital downgraded Filo Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Ventum Financial downgraded shares of Filo Mining from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$37.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Filo Mining from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Filo Mining from C$40.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$32.38.

About Filo Mining

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

