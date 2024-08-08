Filo Mining (FIL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 9th. Analysts expect Filo Mining to post earnings of C($0.23) per share for the quarter.
Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.22) by C($0.12).
Filo Mining Price Performance
Shares of CVE FIL opened at C$8.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a current ratio of 9.86. Filo Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$1.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a PE ratio of -46.72.
About Filo Mining
Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.
