Financial Analysis: Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) versus Montana Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRJ)

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) and Montana Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRJ – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Johnson Controls International and Montana Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Johnson Controls International 1 10 4 0 2.20 Montana Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus target price of $67.69, indicating a potential upside of 2.92%. Given Johnson Controls International’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Johnson Controls International is more favorable than Montana Technologies.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Johnson Controls International has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Montana Technologies has a beta of 0.04, suggesting that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

90.1% of Johnson Controls International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.7% of Montana Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Johnson Controls International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 40.4% of Montana Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Johnson Controls International and Montana Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Johnson Controls International $26.93 billion 1.65 $1.85 billion $2.47 26.63 Montana Technologies N/A N/A $1.24 million N/A N/A

Johnson Controls International has higher revenue and earnings than Montana Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Johnson Controls International and Montana Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Johnson Controls International 6.02% 13.64% 5.48% Montana Technologies N/A -7.23% -3.82%

Summary

Johnson Controls International beats Montana Technologies on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, building management, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, integrated fire detection and suppression systems, and fire protection and security products for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers. It also provides energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications. In addition, the company offers control software and software services for residential and commercial applications. Johnson Controls International plc was incorporated in 1885 and is headquartered in Cork, Ireland.

About Montana Technologies

Montana Technologies Corporation operates as an atmospheric renewable energy and water harvesting technology company. It provides energy and dehumidification, evaporative cooling, and atmospheric water generation through its AirJoule technology. The company is headquartered in Ronan, Montana.

