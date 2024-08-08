First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Stephens

Stephens lowered shares of First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $38.00 target price on the bank’s stock, down from their previous target price of $45.00.

A number of other analysts have also commented on FRME. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on First Merchants from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an outperform rating and set a $45.00 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of First Merchants in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Merchants from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.25.

Shares of First Merchants stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.14. 173,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,802. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.30. First Merchants has a 12 month low of $25.70 and a 12 month high of $42.44.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.10). First Merchants had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $267.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Merchants will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Patrick J. Fehring sold 23,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $778,159.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 122,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,989,172.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Merchants during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in First Merchants by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Merchants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co bought a new position in shares of First Merchants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.

