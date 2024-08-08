Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) PT Lowered to $75.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Bank of America from $104.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FIVE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective (down previously from $155.00) on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. William Blair downgraded shares of Five Below from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Five Below from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Five Below from $187.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.37.

Five Below stock traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.04. The company had a trading volume of 601,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,418. Five Below has a one year low of $64.87 and a one year high of $216.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.71 and a 200 day moving average of $146.62.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). Five Below had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $811.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Five Below will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in Five Below by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,090 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Five Below by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

