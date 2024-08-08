FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $31.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.00 million. FlexShopper had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 58.72%.

FlexShopper Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ FPAY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.07. The company had a trading volume of 6,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,247. FlexShopper has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.16 and its 200-day moving average is $1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 13.70, a current ratio of 13.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of FlexShopper in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Insider Transactions at FlexShopper

In other FlexShopper news, Director Howard Dvorkin purchased 52,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $57,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,296,699 shares in the company, valued at $4,726,368.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders acquired 211,386 shares of company stock worth $240,518. 36.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About FlexShopper

FlexShopper, Inc, a financial technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. The company offers consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, such as tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, including accessories.

