Fluor Co. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:FLR)

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Fluor in a report released on Monday, August 5th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman anticipates that the construction company will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fluor’s current full-year earnings is $2.90 per share.

Get Fluor alerts:

FLR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fluor from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on Fluor from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Fluor from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fluor from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Fluor from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fluor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Fluor Price Performance

Shares of FLR opened at $46.69 on Tuesday. Fluor has a 12-month low of $32.31 and a 12-month high of $51.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.59 and its 200 day moving average is $41.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.17. Fluor had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fluor

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Fluor during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Fluor by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

About Fluor

(Get Free Report)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.