Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.44.

FL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Foot Locker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,635 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 26,662 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,686 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 3.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 14,235 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period.

Shares of FL opened at $27.69 on Thursday. Foot Locker has a fifty-two week low of $14.84 and a fifty-two week high of $35.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.87. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.31, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.10. Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

