Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) was up 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.11 and last traded at $10.05. Approximately 17,867,289 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 55,053,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on F. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.35.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.21). Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $47.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $47.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Ford Motor's revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

In related news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $982,119.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 168,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,038,386.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1,997.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

