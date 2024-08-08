Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Fortinet from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Mizuho dropped their price target on Fortinet from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.31.

Shares of Fortinet stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,783,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,865,393. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.66. The firm has a market cap of $53.69 billion, a PE ratio of 45.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.98. Fortinet has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $73.91.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 2,235.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 586 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.55 per share, with a total value of $34,896.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 295,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,613,579.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 586 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.55 per share, for a total transaction of $34,896.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 295,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,613,579.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 18,701 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total value of $1,116,075.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,663 shares in the company, valued at $278,287.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,915 shares of company stock valued at $5,401,638 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vima LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Winthrop Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Fortinet during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

