Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $24.00. The stock had previously closed at $22.50, but opened at $27.06. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Forward Air shares last traded at $27.53, with a volume of 186,067 shares traded.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FWRD. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Forward Air currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Forward Air in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,437,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Forward Air in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,281,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Forward Air by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 410,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,818,000 after purchasing an additional 77,909 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Forward Air during the 4th quarter valued at $1,701,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Forward Air by 244.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 95,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after buying an additional 68,093 shares during the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $711.98 million, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.82.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $541.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.00 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 5.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Forward Air Co. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

