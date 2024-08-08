FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Strong Earnings

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $36.06 and last traded at $35.78, with a volume of 340058 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.04.

The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. FOX had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn raised FOX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

In other FOX news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $1,027,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,788,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 13,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $407,006.64. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,408,862 shares in the company, valued at $43,519,747.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $1,027,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,788,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in FOX by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 93,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 25,298 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in FOX during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in FOX by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in FOX by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 36,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in FOX by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 481,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,305,000 after buying an additional 163,458 shares during the period. 26.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

