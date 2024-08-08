FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of FOX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays raised their target price on FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on shares of FOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.36.

FOX Stock Performance

NASDAQ FOXA traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $39.30. 2,619,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,057,237. The firm has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.77. FOX has a fifty-two week low of $28.28 and a fifty-two week high of $39.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.24.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. FOX had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that FOX will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is 16.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FOX

In other news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 13,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $407,006.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,408,862 shares in the company, valued at $43,519,747.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 13,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $407,006.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,408,862 shares in the company, valued at $43,519,747.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $1,027,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,788,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FOX

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in FOX by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 41,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in FOX by 1.7% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in FOX by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of FOX by 38.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in FOX by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 52.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

See Also

