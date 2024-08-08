FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of FOX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FOX currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.36.

FOX Stock Performance

NASDAQ FOXA traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,041,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.77. FOX has a twelve month low of $28.28 and a twelve month high of $39.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.62.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. FOX had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 15.90%. FOX’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that FOX will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. FOX’s payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FOX news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $1,027,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,788,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 13,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $407,006.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,408,862 shares in the company, valued at $43,519,747.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $1,027,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,788,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOXA. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in FOX by 176.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in FOX by 862.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in FOX by 254.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in FOX during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the second quarter worth $51,000. 52.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

