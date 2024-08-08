Frax Price Index Share Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $11.59 Million (FPIS)

Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. During the last seven days, Frax Price Index Share has traded 24.8% lower against the dollar. Frax Price Index Share has a market cap of $11.59 million and approximately $7,183.08 worth of Frax Price Index Share was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax Price Index Share token can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00000668 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Frax Price Index Share

Frax Price Index Share launched on April 9th, 2022. Frax Price Index Share’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,115,106 tokens. Frax Price Index Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Frax Price Index Share is app.frax.finance.

Buying and Selling Frax Price Index Share

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax is a fractional-algorithmic stablecoin protocol. Frax is open-source, permissionless, and entirely on-chain – currently implemented on Ethereum and 12 other chains. The end goal of the Frax protocol is to provide a highly scalable, decentralized, algorithmic money in place of fixed-supply digital assets like BTC. The Frax ecosystem has 2 stablecoins: FRAX (pegged to the US dollar) & FPI (pegged to the Consumer Price Index).”

