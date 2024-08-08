Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,280 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,724 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,318 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 31,112 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 4,397 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 383,653 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $16,332,000 after buying an additional 59,449 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of FCX traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.78. 3,560,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,688,159. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.07 and its 200 day moving average is $46.21. The stock has a market cap of $58.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.40. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.83 and a 1-year high of $55.24.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bernstein Bank increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank cut their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.50 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.07.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $4,162,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,430,735.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

