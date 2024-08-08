Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Freshpet had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 0.20%. The business had revenue of $235.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Freshpet updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Freshpet Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of FRPT stock traded up $1.04 on Thursday, hitting $129.30. 654,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.97. Freshpet has a one year low of $54.60 and a one year high of $136.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 717.22 and a beta of 1.36.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Insider Activity at Freshpet

In related news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total transaction of $792,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,333.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Freshpet to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freshpet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.47.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FRPT

Freshpet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.