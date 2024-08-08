Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) PT Raised to $140.00 at Robert W. Baird

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $135.00 to $140.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.15% from the company’s previous close.

FRPT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Freshpet in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Freshpet from $138.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on Freshpet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.47.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Freshpet

Freshpet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT opened at $128.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 712.56 and a beta of 1.36. Freshpet has a twelve month low of $54.60 and a twelve month high of $136.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. Freshpet had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 0.20%. The firm had revenue of $235.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. Freshpet’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Freshpet will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freshpet

In other news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 6,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total transaction of $786,742.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,337,585.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Freshpet

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRPT. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Freshpet by 100.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Freshpet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.