FTI Foodtech International (CVE:FTI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Shares of FTI Foodtech International Inc. (CVE:FTI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 250000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

FTI Foodtech International Trading Down 71.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.04. The company has a market cap of C$149,700.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 572.34, a current ratio of 7.47 and a quick ratio of 17.41.

About FTI Foodtech International

FTI Foodtech International Inc engages in the resale of liquidation merchandise in Canada. The company exchanges goods on barter exchanges for which transactions are tendered using barter exchange dollars. It also engages in the surplus goods business; and provides a variety of products, including disposable and fabric face masks, face shields, gloves, hand sanitizer, and thermometers through online.

