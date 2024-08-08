FY2024 EPS Estimates for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Raised by Analyst

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for Cinemark in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 5th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will earn $1.05 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.94. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cinemark’s current full-year earnings is $1.08 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

CNK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Cinemark from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cinemark currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Cinemark Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Cinemark stock opened at $26.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.29. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.36. Cinemark has a fifty-two week low of $13.19 and a fifty-two week high of $26.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.74 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 69.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cinemark

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNK. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 414.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

