GameStop (NYSE:GME) Trading Up 3.5%

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.59 and last traded at $21.56. 1,808,253 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 24,250,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.83.

GME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on GameStop from $13.50 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of GameStop to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 269.50 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). GameStop had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $881.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 2,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $58,320.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 48,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,582.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lawrence Cheng bought 4,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.85 per share, with a total value of $102,879.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,315.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 2,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $58,320.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 48,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,582.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,183 shares of company stock valued at $81,001 over the last quarter. 12.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in GameStop by 43.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 28,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 8,552 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of GameStop by 7,156.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 6,083 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 77,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in GameStop by 9.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 5,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

