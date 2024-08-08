GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Sold by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEHC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,519,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,410,893,000 after buying an additional 4,107,746 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $229,052,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 5.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 53,991,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,908,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647,204 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $96,135,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 4,959.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 758,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,957,000 after buying an additional 743,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock traded up $2.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.94. 532,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,116,177. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.17. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.35 and a 1-year high of $94.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.51%.

A number of research firms recently commented on GEHC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.58.

In other news, CEO Jan Makela sold 20,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $1,649,916.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,167,296.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Taha Kass-Hout sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $259,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 67,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,296,510. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jan Makela sold 20,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $1,649,916.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,167,296.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 93,232 shares of company stock valued at $7,591,282. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

