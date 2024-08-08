Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) to Issue $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the shipping company on Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th.

Genco Shipping & Trading has increased its dividend by an average of 59.3% per year over the last three years. Genco Shipping & Trading has a dividend payout ratio of 74.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Genco Shipping & Trading to earn $2.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.1%.

NYSE GNK traded down $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $17.41. The stock had a trading volume of 728,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,140. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.71 and a 200-day moving average of $20.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $744.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 290.33 and a beta of 0.96. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 52-week low of $12.65 and a 52-week high of $23.43.

Genco Shipping & Trading ( NYSE:GNK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The shipping company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.86 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Arthur L. Regan sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $32,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,414 shares in the company, valued at $2,386,904.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GNK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk vessels to transports iron ore, grains, coal, steel products, and other drybulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

