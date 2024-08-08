GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) Major Shareholder Opko Health, Inc. Sells 100,000 Shares

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGSGet Free Report) major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $3,182,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,871,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,373,357.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Opko Health, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, August 6th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 12,994 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total value of $381,373.90.
  • On Wednesday, July 31st, Opko Health, Inc. sold 88,839 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $2,976,106.50.
  • On Monday, July 29th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $1,693,000.00.
  • On Friday, July 26th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 60,000 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total value of $2,031,000.00.
  • On Wednesday, July 24th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 75,000 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total value of $2,529,000.00.
  • On Monday, July 22nd, Opko Health, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total value of $1,630,500.00.
  • On Friday, July 19th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 25,000 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $807,250.00.
  • On Wednesday, July 17th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 25,000 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total value of $823,250.00.
  • On Friday, July 5th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 36,118 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $1,019,972.32.
  • On Wednesday, July 3rd, Opko Health, Inc. sold 14,082 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $397,534.86.

GeneDx Stock Performance

Shares of WGS traded up $3.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.83. 423,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,765. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.99. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $35.65. The company has a market capitalization of $857.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 2.29.

Institutional Trading of GeneDx

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oracle Investment Management Inc. increased its position in GeneDx by 531.7% during the 1st quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,126,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,286,000 after purchasing an additional 948,253 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in GeneDx by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 707,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,460,000 after purchasing an additional 28,678 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its position in GeneDx by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 556,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 207,027 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in GeneDx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,575,000. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC increased its position in GeneDx by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 211,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 62,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WGS has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on GeneDx from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on GeneDx from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on GeneDx in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on GeneDx from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on GeneDx from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.80.

About GeneDx

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

