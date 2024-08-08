Glenn Pountney Purchases 40,000 Shares of Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ) Stock

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ – Get Free Report) insider Glenn Pountney acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,000.00.

Glenn Pountney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 16th, Glenn Pountney purchased 150,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$60,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Glenn Pountney purchased 35,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,950.00.

Mirasol Resources Price Performance

MRZ opened at C$0.41 on Thursday. Mirasol Resources Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.36 and a 12-month high of C$0.87. The company has a current ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 8.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.50.

About Mirasol Resources

Mirasol Resources ( CVE:MRZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Mirasol Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship projects include the Sobek Cu project, which covers an area of 11,100 hectares located in northern Chile; and the Inca Gold that covers an area of 16,300 hectares located on the Paleocene belt of Chile.

