GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at TD Cowen

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) had its price target reduced by TD Cowen from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $57.54.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Stock Up 2.9 %

GFS stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.94. 394,044 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,659,868. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 1 year low of $42.59 and a 1 year high of $62.61.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 206,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,495,000 after purchasing an additional 17,860 shares in the last quarter. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong purchased a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter worth about $976,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 302.9% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 37,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 28,095 shares in the last quarter. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC purchased a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter worth about $28,451,821,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,028,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,018,000 after purchasing an additional 68,626 shares in the last quarter.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

Read More

