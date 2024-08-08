Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Receives $106.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.33.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Globe Life from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Globe Life from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

In other Globe Life news, CEO James Matthew Darden acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.82 per share, for a total transaction of $169,640.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,869.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Globe Life news, CEO James Matthew Darden acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.82 per share, for a total transaction of $169,640.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,869.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mary E. Thigpen bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $90.20 per share, with a total value of $270,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,571. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 8,000 shares of company stock worth $687,880 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 42.0% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after acquiring an additional 14,268 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 48.2% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 111,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,208,000 after acquiring an additional 36,406 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 41.0% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 132.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 2,042.9% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 244,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,157,000 after acquiring an additional 233,548 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GL stock opened at $88.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. Globe Life has a 52-week low of $38.95 and a 52-week high of $132.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.63.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.07. Globe Life had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Globe Life will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

