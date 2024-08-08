Globe Telecom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTMEY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.29 Per Share

Globe Telecom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTMEY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 8th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.2861 per share on Friday, September 20th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This is an increase from Globe Telecom’s previous dividend of $0.29.
Globe Telecom Price Performance
Globe Telecom stock remained flat at $35.00 during midday trading on Thursday. Globe Telecom has a 1 year low of $27.87 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.68.
About Globe Telecom
