Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $10.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Gogo traded as low as $7.53 and last traded at $7.56, with a volume of 106225 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.77.
Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Gogo from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.10.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gogo
Gogo Stock Down 4.0 %
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.25. The company has a market capitalization of $948.20 million, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.39.
Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $104.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.62 million. Gogo had a net margin of 38.61% and a return on equity of 229.65%. As a group, analysts forecast that Gogo Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.
About Gogo
Gogo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company's product platform includes networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software. It offers in-flight systems; in-flight services; aviation partner support; and engineering, design, and development services, as well as production operations functions.
