Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $10.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Gogo traded as low as $7.53 and last traded at $7.56, with a volume of 106225 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.77.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Gogo from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.10.

Get Gogo alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gogo

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gogo

Gogo Stock Down 4.0 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gogo by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 85,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 11,198 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gogo by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 57,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,845 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gogo in the 2nd quarter worth $757,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Gogo by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,941 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Gogo by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 675,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,502,000 after purchasing an additional 24,665 shares in the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.25. The company has a market capitalization of $948.20 million, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.39.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $104.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.62 million. Gogo had a net margin of 38.61% and a return on equity of 229.65%. As a group, analysts forecast that Gogo Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

About Gogo

(Get Free Report)

Gogo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company's product platform includes networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software. It offers in-flight systems; in-flight services; aviation partner support; and engineering, design, and development services, as well as production operations functions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.