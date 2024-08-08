Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.850-8.040 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 7.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.0 billion-$1.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.0 billion. Grand Canyon Education also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.37-1.43 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOPE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:LOPE traded up $1.12 on Thursday, reaching $143.35. 143,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,958. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.86 and a 200-day moving average of $137.76. Grand Canyon Education has a 52-week low of $107.99 and a 52-week high of $157.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.66.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 31.81%. The firm had revenue of $227.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lisa Graham Keegan sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.96, for a total transaction of $39,949.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,874.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Lisa Graham Keegan sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.96, for a total value of $39,949.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,874.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.20, for a total transaction of $223,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.