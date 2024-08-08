GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL) Shares Gap Up to $43.19

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $43.19, but opened at $46.04. GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF shares last traded at $45.95, with a volume of 11,713,871 shares traded.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Trading Up 4.0 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 567.6% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000.

About GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock. NVDL was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

