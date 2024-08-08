Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Shares Down 4.7%

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) fell 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.89 and last traded at $8.24. 337 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 2,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.65.

The firm has a market capitalization of $816.90 million, a P/E ratio of -68.67 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.13.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $823.00 million during the quarter. Gray Television had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 2.13%.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

