Gregory Malcolm Sells 10,533 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stock

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,533 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,085,952.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,868.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CL traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $102.71. 3,185,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,438,773. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.08 and its 200-day moving average is $91.28. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.62 and a 1-year high of $104.15. The company has a market capitalization of $84.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 470.19% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CL. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colgate-Palmolive

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 90,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,814,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 250,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,311,000 after purchasing an additional 50,821 shares during the last quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $374,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 628,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,964,000 after purchasing an additional 37,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 30.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

