Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.890-0.950 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.3 billion-$4.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.4 billion. Grocery Outlet also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.89 to $0.95 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on GO. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Grocery Outlet from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Grocery Outlet from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum downgraded Grocery Outlet from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.40.

Grocery Outlet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GO traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,629,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,141. Grocery Outlet has a 12-month low of $18.16 and a 12-month high of $36.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.94.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 1.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Grocery Outlet

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Erik D. Ragatz acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.91 per share, with a total value of $2,091,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 429,785 shares in the company, valued at $8,986,804.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Erik D. Ragatz acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.91 per share, with a total value of $2,091,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 429,785 shares in the company, valued at $8,986,804.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Bachman acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.09 per share, for a total transaction of $200,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,768.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Grocery Outlet

(Get Free Report)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

