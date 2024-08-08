Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Citigroup from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 48.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GH. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Guardant Health from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Guardant Health from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on Guardant Health from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Guardant Health from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GH traded down $3.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.27. 4,640,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,047,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.70, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 5.95. Guardant Health has a 12-month low of $15.81 and a 12-month high of $41.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.94.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 246.47% and a negative net margin of 76.34%. The business had revenue of $168.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.51 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guardant Health will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GH. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,001,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,452 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,520,000. Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,206,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,300,000. Finally, abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,362,000. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

