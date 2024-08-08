Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Acquires 928 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 654,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,892,000 after purchasing an additional 35,447 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Kenvue by 454.1% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 4,396 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new stake in Kenvue in the second quarter valued at about $762,000. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Kenvue by 2.0% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 93,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Kenvue by 35.1% in the second quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 101,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 26,240 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KVUE stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.62. 22,322,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,279,309. Kenvue Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $24.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.38.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 9.63%. Kenvue’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This is an increase from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Kenvue’s payout ratio is presently 105.13%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KVUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Kenvue from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kenvue from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. HSBC raised their target price on Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.64.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

