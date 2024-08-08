Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,758 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WSO. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Watsco by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 185,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,188,000 after acquiring an additional 62,593 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Watsco by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 44,737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,287,000 after acquiring an additional 28,047 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter worth $751,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its position in Watsco by 878.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Watsco from $460.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Watsco from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $433.71.

Insider Activity at Watsco

In other Watsco news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total transaction of $366,759.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,714.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Watsco Price Performance

Watsco stock traded up $3.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $468.00. The company had a trading volume of 33,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,865. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $480.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $443.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 3.21. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.58 and a 1-year high of $520.41.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.70 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th were given a dividend of $2.70 per share. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 16th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 83.08%.

About Watsco

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.