Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,383 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,004 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,751,369 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,146,794,000 after acquiring an additional 6,835,604 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 19,388,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $468,428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795,020 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 127.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,527,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $61,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,639 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 323.9% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,369,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 560.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,003,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,436,000 after purchasing an additional 851,443 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MRO traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,235,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,019,717. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.81 and a fifty-two week high of $30.06. The company has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 2.19.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.04). Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 21.83%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank downgraded Marathon Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.14.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MRO

Marathon Oil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.