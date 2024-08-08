Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $2.02 Million Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,335 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 35,423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in PulteGroup by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,542 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 551.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 33,742 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 9.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PulteGroup Price Performance

PHM stock traded up $1.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $121.94. The company had a trading volume of 269,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,221. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.80 and a fifty-two week high of $135.62. The company has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at PulteGroup

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 28,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total value of $3,748,504.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,330 shares in the company, valued at $20,729,065.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on PHM. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on PulteGroup from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on PulteGroup from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PulteGroup from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.14.

PulteGroup Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

