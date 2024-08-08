Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $2.96 Million Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Cummins by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Cummins by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Cummins by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 286,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,614,000 after acquiring an additional 5,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Cummins by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMI traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $292.06. 846,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,874,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.80 and a 52-week high of $322.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $280.31 and a 200-day moving average of $277.76.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $259.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $270.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CMI

Insider Activity at Cummins

In related news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout acquired 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $285.11 per share, with a total value of $80,401.02. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,808.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout purchased 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $285.11 per share, for a total transaction of $80,401.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,808.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Marvin Boakye purchased 1,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $286.04 per share, for a total transaction of $499,139.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,139.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cummins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.