Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $458,000 Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 36.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,410 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Tobam bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.50 to $89.06 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.70.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

NYSE:CP traded up $1.15 on Thursday, reaching $78.53. 382,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,161,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $73.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52 week low of $68.92 and a 52 week high of $91.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.76.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.31. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.1373 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is 17.31%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.