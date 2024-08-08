Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Lowers Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Corteva were worth $3,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Corteva by 1.2% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 42,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Corteva by 109.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,969 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Corteva in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 36.4% during the second quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 37,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 9,919 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 13.9% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 39,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 4,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CTVA traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.78. 2,472,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,424,949. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.05. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $58.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.28, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.77.

Corteva Increases Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 7.30%. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Corteva’s payout ratio is 86.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Corteva news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $2,281,243.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 126,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,269,713.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,243.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 126,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,269,713.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total value of $1,826,381.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,104,144.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTVA. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CTVA

About Corteva

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.