Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Lowers Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Somerset Trust Co increased its position in shares of Clorox by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 13,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Clorox stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $143.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,527. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.39. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $114.68 and a 52 week high of $164.24. The company has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 74.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Clorox Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 252.85%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CLX shares. Argus upgraded shares of Clorox to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CLX

Clorox Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.