Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LNT. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 10.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,579,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,205,000 after acquiring an additional 984,963 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,194,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,679,000 after acquiring an additional 505,101 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,802,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,485 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,651,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,325,000 after acquiring an additional 213,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 3,173,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,800,000 after purchasing an additional 67,550 shares during the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on LNT shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $48.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.88.

Alliant Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.04. 199,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,723,573. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.65. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $45.15 and a twelve month high of $58.69. The company has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.56.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $894.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.03 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 15.77%. Alliant Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.82%.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Stories

