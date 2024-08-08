Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 13,570 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 197,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,570 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.7% of Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $28,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Daiwa America downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.21.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.90. The stock had a trading volume of 5,992,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,387,750. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $143.13 and a one year high of $175.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.60 and its 200 day moving average is $153.11.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 46.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

