Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 154 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Teleflex by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 227.1% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 20,700.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex Price Performance

Shares of TFX traded up $5.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $230.60. 676,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,369. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $177.63 and a one year high of $257.85. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $215.66 and a 200-day moving average of $220.95.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical technology company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $749.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.98 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 14.51%. Teleflex’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 21.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TFX shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Teleflex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Teleflex from $240.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Teleflex from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stephens boosted their price objective on Teleflex from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.57.

View Our Latest Research Report on TFX

Teleflex Profile

(Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.