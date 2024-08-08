Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 1,614 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its position in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 34.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 143.0% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. 78.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on TECK. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Securities raised Teck Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Paradigm Capital upgraded Teck Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.40.

Teck Resources Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of Teck Resources stock traded down $1.64 on Wednesday, hitting $43.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,945,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,642,934. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.13 and a 200 day moving average of $45.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.48. Teck Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $34.38 and a twelve month high of $55.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.05.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.32. Teck Resources had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 16.37%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

