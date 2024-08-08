Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 1,628 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,402 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,628 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 406.4% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 709 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded down $2.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,316,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,828,113. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.81 and its 200 day moving average is $61.89. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of $43.22 and a one year high of $78.16.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 7.16%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.