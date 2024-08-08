Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 1,640 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in International Paper by 20.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 105,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after buying an additional 17,516 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in International Paper by 1,896.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 210,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,599,000 after buying an additional 199,687 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in International Paper by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,030,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $471,065,000 after buying an additional 4,960,005 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in International Paper during the first quarter valued at about $1,312,000. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Price Performance

Shares of International Paper stock traded up $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $44.68. The stock had a trading volume of 686,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,756,973. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.94. The company has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.45 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. International Paper has a 1 year low of $31.76 and a 1 year high of $47.40.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.14. International Paper had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 377.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Paper

In other International Paper news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total transaction of $26,748.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,479 shares in the company, valued at $2,027,453.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $157,386 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.70 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Paper presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.96.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

